Sinead O’Connor’s documentary director expresses sadness over singer’s demise

Sinead O’Connor’s documentary director Kathryn Ferguson has recently expressed her sadness over singer’s death.



Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Front Row, Kathryn, who made a documentary called Nothing Compares about O’Connor’s life, revealed she’s “devastated to hear the news of the singer’s death”.

“I just found out an hour ago. I’m devastated to hear the desperate news about Sinead,” remarked Kathryn.

The director stated, “Our film, really for me, it was a love letter to Sinead. It was made over many, many years. And made because of the impact she had made on me as a young girl growing up in Ireland.”

Kathryn opened up that she got to know Sinead because of her music.

“It was through her music, my father introduced me to Sinead’s music in the late 80s, her album The Lion And The Cobra was played on repeat as we drove around Belfast in the late 80s, and it became this visceral soundtrack to my childhood,” disclosed the movie-maker.

Kathryn further explained, “Then in the early 90s my friends and I really discovered her for a second time and could really see how she looked, heard what she had to say, and she became this huge icon of ours, and someone we were so proud of.”

Earlier, the director told The Graham Norton Radio Show over the weekend, “One of the focal points for the documentary was the moment the singer tore up a photo of Pope John Paul II during an appearance on Saturday Night Live in 1992.”

“Well, we always had the plan to tell this part of her story, which really focuses in from 1987 to 1993,” she commented.

The director pointed out, “We really wanted to look at why things happened as they did. And the reason for that was just that it seemed to cause so much confusion at the time.”

Meanwhile, Kathryn added that the late singer was called as “devil” after she tore up the picture of Pope.