Cillian Murphy has THIS to say about ‘Peaky Blinders’ film

Cillian Murphy plays Thomas Shelby in 'Peaky Blinders'

Cillian Murphy has spilled beans about the upcoming film on Peaky Blinders.

Murphy revealed whatever he knew about the upcoming film that has already been confirmed by the writer of the show, Steven Wright.

The Oppenheimer actor said that he is also waiting to hear from the creators about the beginning of the shoot of the Peaky Blinders film.

While speaking to GQ magazine, he said: "I have no update for you, man. I'm waiting to hear, but it's a tricky time with all these strikes and everything going on. I’ve always said that if there's more story to tell, I'd be there."



After the end of the sixth season of Peaky Blinders on April 3, 2022, fans were a bit sad. But they were cheered up after the confirmation of the upcoming movie.

Instead of a seventh season, he gave hope to the fans by announcing a Peaky Blinders film in 2021. He informed Variety: “We are in development. It's a fully formed idea, and it has a beginning, middle, and end. And I think it’s going to be a fitting conclusion to the story.”

According to Pinkvilla, the shoot of the movie was expected to kick-start in 2023. But due to the ongoing Hollywood strike, there seem to be a halt in the production.

Cillian Murphy is widely-known for playing Thomas Shelby in Peaky Blinders. After a successful run of six seasons, fans are now eagerly waiting for the film to be released soon.