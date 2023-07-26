6.8 magnitude earthquake strikes Port-Olry in Vanuatu

A seismograph reading the intensity of an earthquake in this image. — AFP/File

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) Wednesday reported a 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck 83 km (51.57 miles) east of Port-Olry in Vanuatu.

The authorities did not issue a tsunami warning while, according to reports, the earthquake was 10 km deep.



The latest jolt comes a day after a 5.5 magnitude of earthquake shook Adana province in Southern Turkey at 8:44am local time, Turkish authority's said Tuesday.

The seism was 11.2 kilometres deep with its epicentre located in the Kozan district.

The Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) also confirmed the earthquake in Turkey. The tremblor was felt in the city centre and surrounding districts.

As the earthquake struck, people in the city began to panic and they rushed to the streets.

A week earlier, a powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.4 was reported in the Alaska Peninsula, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), triggering a tsunami warning.

Fortunately, there were no reports of causalities.

Hours after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System withdrew a warning it had issued for coastal areas of South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula.

The USGS said that the quake was a relatively shallow one, striking at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles).

It said that little or no landslide was expected, but some landslides could have occurred in highly susceptible areas.