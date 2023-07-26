Prince Harry, Meghan Markle failing ‘miserably’ to conquer America

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry and Meghan Markle for ‘harping on’ about taking over Hollywood when their dreams of conquest ‘stand to lose’.

Insights into this alleged failure have been referenced by royal commentator and expert Nile Gardiner.

He broke it all down during a candid chat with Express and started by referencing the trouble Harry and Meghan are welcoming.



Mr Gardiner went as far as to say, “The Meghan Markle and Prince Harry empire is in serious trouble.”

Especially keeping in mind the fact that “their deal with Spotify has come to an end and in fact, they were condemned by a senior executive there, who even called them 'grifters'.”

Hence, “it is not surprising we haven't heard much from either of them in recent months because they have become hugely unpopular figures on both sides of the Atlantic.”

All in all, Mr Gardiner feels its apt to conclude that “their dreams of conquering America are coming to an end,

This admission has come despite the expert being sure that the couple will never forgo their titles, even if they seem to be openly “struggling to succeed as non-working royals.”

In the eyes of Mr Gardiner, “the only thing Harry and Meghan currently have going for them is their royal titles, which they cling to like a life raft. I see no way back for Harry in terms of returning to the royal fold.”

Before concluding he also pointed out, “Both Harry and Meghan are really struggling to succeed as non-working royals. But they will fight to keep their royal titles because of the prestige they bring."