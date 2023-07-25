Meghan Markle eyeing 'bigger opportunities' in hotel room in California

Meghan Markle is reportedly staying in a California to be close to her business partners.

The Duchess of Sussex, who has lost her deal with Spotify, is now intending to be near her new talent agency.

Royal correspondent Kinsey Schofield said on GB News: "One of the rumours is that Meghan has set up shop in a hotel suite across from her agency William Morris Endeavour and that she has her eyes set on bigger opportunities.

The expert added: “She wants to be a power player in Hollywood and that this is not the direction that Harry has any desire to go."

This comes as Meghan signed a new contract with William Morris Endeavour (WME) to get herself represented. Other famous clients with the agency are Adele, Dwayne Johnson and her pal Serena Williams.