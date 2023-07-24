Kate Middleton’s life decisions are coming back to ‘bite her bottom’

Royal experts believe Kate Middleton is likely liable to see her “tennis-toned bottom” getting bit squarely because of some life decision’s she’s made over the year.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on everything during her piece for News.com.au.

In it she wrote, “Kate, the Princess of Wales might be many things – an abnormally bouncy blow-dry-haver, bearer of cutesy children and eternally sweet public figure – but average? Let’s all now scoff, simultaneously.”

“Future Queen, great hope of the British monarchy, the mother of a King, Our Kate is anything but regular, no matter how often she is spied using the self-service checkout.”

“However, one aspect of her extraordinary life stands liable to come back and bite her in her tennis-toned bottom – her workload," Ms Elser later referenced before concluding her thoughts.