Kate Middleton’s life decisions are coming back to ‘bite her bottom’

Royal experts believe Kate Middleton is likely liable to see her “tennis-toned bottom” getting bit squarely because of some life decision’s she’s made over the year.
Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser weighed in on everything during her piece for News.com.au.
In it she wrote, “Kate, the Princess of Wales might be many things – an abnormally bouncy blow-dry-haver, bearer of cutesy children and eternally sweet public figure – but average? Let’s all now scoff, simultaneously.”
“Future Queen, great hope of the British monarchy, the mother of a King, Our Kate is anything but regular, no matter how often she is spied using the self-service checkout.”
“However, one aspect of her extraordinary life stands liable to come back and bite her in her tennis-toned bottom – her workload," Ms Elser later referenced before concluding her thoughts.
The goal is not only to bolster membership during the current walkout but also to prepare for potential future labor...
Ivana Primorac, Barbie's stylist, focused on creating unique and relatable looks while embracing individuality
Dave Coulier takes fans on a nostalgic journey with 'Full House Rewind' podcast
Jennifer Lopez says that she is grateful to get a second chance with Ben Affleck
Paramore assured their loyal fans that those who had already purchased tickets for the San Francisco show would still...
Robert Downey Jr. reflects on evolving tastes and the need for fresh storytelling beyond superheroes