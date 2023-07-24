Dave Coulier launches ‘Full House’ rewatch podcast amid SAG-AFTRA strike

Dave Coulier takes fans on a nostalgic journey with 'Full House Rewind' podcast

Dave Coulier has announced a new podcast for the popular ABC sitcom "Full House," in which he portrayed the character of Joey Gladstone. Fans of the show are excited about this development.

However, some are questioning whether the podcast is permitted under the rules of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

As per Sag-AFTRA’s posted rules, member actors can’t engage in “Promotion of/publicity services for work under the TV/Theatrical Contracts” – that includes podcast appearances.

However, podcasts that are not produced by companies that are part of Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) are given the green light, which means that Coulier’s Full House Rewind podcast is in the clear as it is produced by the independent L.A. - based PodCo. What’s more, Coulier can also promote his podcast.

The premiere episode of the podcast features Jeff Franklin, the series creator. The duo take a trip down memory lane and talk about working with Bob Saget ( Danny Tanner in the show), who passed away last year. They reveal that Saget wasn’t the only one to play Danny. John Posey had first played the character in an unaired episode.

The Screen Actors Guild (SAG) has granted permission for other television rewatch podcasts to proceed. One such example is Pod Meets World, a podcast that revisits Boy Meets World and is hosted by Rider Strong, Will Friedle, and Danielle Fishel. In the podcast's July 16th episode, the hosts revealed that their SAG representative has given them the green light to continue with their podcast and tour, where they share behind-the-scenes stories from the making of the series.