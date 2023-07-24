It's happening: Twitter changes iconic blue logo

A phone screen showing Twitter's new logo on Musk's Twitter handle with the older Twitter logo in the background. — AFP/File

Merely a day after Twitter chief Elon Musk announced he was planning to get rid of the iconic bird logo of the microblogging site, the company officially rolled out a new logo by projecting a giant X on its San Francisco headquarters.

Late under the cover of darkness on July 23, Twitter's new logo lit up the facade of the company's San Francisco headquarters.

Not long after, Twitter CEO Linda Yaccarino gave the world the new X logo: "Lights. Camera. X!" she tweeted.

The move signifies Musk's efforts to rebrand the microblogging website after Meta launched Threads, giving Twitter a mighty run for its money.

The logo showcased a white "X" on a black background, replacing the well-known blue bird symbol.

Both Musk and Yaccarino also shared the X logo on their Twitter handles; however, the traditional Twitter blue bird symbol remains visible across the platform.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the SpaceX founder has said he wants to drop the Twitter logo and "eventually" the birds that have long been its signature.

The billionaire tweeted a shimmering image of an X yesterday afternoon hinting at the move and wrote: "If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow."

Later, he tweeted: "Soon we shall bid adieu to the twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

Musk took over Twitter last year after he paid $44 billion to its previous owner and merged the company into an entity called X Corp.

However, users have increasingly expressed dissatisfaction with the platform and Musk's policies since his takeover.

Right after he took control, he laid off several Twitter workers. Soon after, he announced that Twitter's verification checkmarks would be available to anyone who paid a subscription fee.

Previously, they were free of cost and given only to certain users the platform deemed "verified".

More recently, Musk announced that he was limiting the number of tweets users could see daily.