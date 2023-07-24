Republic CEO reacts to royals new plans to protect Commonwealth relations

Anti-monarchy group Republic CEO Graham Smith has expressed his views over the senior British royals plans in a bid to protect Commonwealth relations.



Commenting on royal expert Richard Eden’s tweet, Smith said, “Excellent news for the republican movements of the Commonwealth.”

The group also reacted to Eden’s tweet saying. “Because their last tours went so well. When William and Kate toured the Caribbean last year it prompted host countries to declare their intention to become republics. #AbolishTheMonarchy.”

Earlier, there were reports that King Charles, Queen Camilla, and Prince William and Kate Middleton are keen to show that "soft diplomacy" will help relations with countries.

The King visited Germany in March, his only state visit since becoming monarch last September.

The Daily Express quoted an insider as saying, "State visits are back in business."

These visits are aimed to protect relations with members of the Commonwealth.