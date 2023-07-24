Happy moments! Molly-Mae Hague gets engaged

Molly-Mae Hague is a bride-to-be!

The influencer, 24, and her long-time boyfriend Tommy Fury are officially engaged as Molly shared the happy news with her fans on social media.



Molly-Mae, who met her now fiancé during 2019's Love Island, was dressed to the nines as she looked pretty in an Ivory jumpsuit and tearfully made her way towards Tommy who stood cradling their six-month-old daughter Bambi.

Tommy made a perfect proposal which took place on a picturesque cliffside in Ibiza.

The area had been decorated with roses and petals covering the ground on which Tommy went down on one knee as popped the question with a diamond ring.



Molly-Mae captioned the post: 'Forever. 23/07/23'.

The couple beamed as Molly-Mae said yes and they embraced before taking in the spectacular views.

Moreover, the couple's friends sent their best wishes.

Molly-Mae and Tommy met in the Love Island villa in 2019, finishing as runner-up in that series.

The couple revealed last year that they were expecting their first child, and welcomed their baby daughter Bambi in January.