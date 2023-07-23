Taylor Swift has a fit of laughter as she sings Kanye West diss song in Seattle

Taylor Swift's feud with Kanye West and his then wife Kim Kardashian got her canceled in 2016

During her Seattle concert, Taylor Swift had a good laugh as she performed her famous Kanye West diss track, This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things, for the first time since 2018.

“And here’s to you, ’cause forgiveness is a nice thing to do,” she sang before laughing out loud, which she has always done when she sings the song that comes from her album Reputation.

After she finally composed herself, she quipped, “I can’t even say it with a straight face.”

Following her well-known feud with Kanye West and his former spouse Kim Kardashian, the surprise performance of her diss track amused her fans.

One fan joked that “the laugh was personal,” whereas another hoped that she “saved this song for an LA performance” in case Kardashian attends with her daughter North.

The ongoing conflict between Swift and Kanye originated at the 2009 VMAs, where he disrupted her acceptance speech for Best Video by a Female Artist.

Even though the pair made up in the following years, Kanye released Famous in 2016 in which he called her “that bitch” and claimed that he had taken her permission for it.

Swift begged to differ, which led Kardashian to release an audio of the singer talking to Kanye and giving her permission. The scandal got Taylor canceled. She later talked about that time saying that she made music about it a it was the only way she could survive being canceled.