Charlie Chaplin's daughter Josephine Chaplin passes away at 74

Comedian Charlie Chaplin's daughter Josephine Chaplin has died at the age of 74.

Her family confirmed her death, saying the actress died on July 13, 2023.

Variety, an American news outlet, reports that she has been survived by her three sons Julien Ronet, Arthur and Charlie and her siblings Michael, Victoria, Geraldine, Jane, Annette, Christopher and Eugene.

She was the third child among eight born to Charlie Chaplin and Oona O'Neill's couple. Josephine was born on March 28, 1949, and the actress his career when she was a toddler in her father's Limelight in 1952.

Josephine was featured in several movies as an actress. The actress starred in an award-winning film of Pier Paolo Pasolini's, The Canterbury Tales, in 1972.

In addition, she appeared on the big screen in L'odeur des Fauves of Richard Balducci, reports Mid-day.

In Menahem Golen's 1972 drama Escape to the Sun, the Joesphine starred alongside Laurence Harvey.

The late daughter of Charlie Chaplin appeared in the Canadian drama The Bay Boy in 1984.

Later in 1988, she starred in the television mini-series Hemingway as Hadley Richardson.