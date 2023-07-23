New fathers can experience post-baby depression, new research finds

The representational image by Unsplash.

New research has revealed that new fathers should consider having a mental health check-up with their GP in the first year after becoming a parent. It is because the new fathers also can suffer from postnatal depression, the study asserts.

The significant new study was conducted by researchers from University College London (UCL). The research, which analysed medical records of 90,000 men who became fathers within the previous year, found a strong link between a history of depression in fathers and postnatal depression after the birth of their child. The study highlights the need for greater awareness and support for the mental well-being of new fathers during this transformative phase.

The UCL study uncovered a crucial connection between men with a history of depression and the likelihood of experiencing postnatal depression after having a child. Fathers who had previously been treated with antidepressants were over 30 times more likely to be prescribed them again in the first year following their child's birth. Although postnatal depression is not a risk for all fathers, those who have a predisposition to depression appear to be particularly vulnerable during the period of fatherhood.

Lead researcher and PhD candidate, Holly Smith, emphasised the complexity of depression in relation to fatherhood. She highlighted that some men might continue previous antidepressant treatment, while others could experience a relapse of depression due to the challenges of adjusting to new fatherhood. The study's findings indicate that fathers need adequate support and attention to their mental health during this critical time.

The researchers also found that social deprivation plays a significant role in determining the likelihood of fathers being prescribed antidepressants. Those residing in the most deprived areas faced an 18 percent higher risk of receiving antidepressant prescriptions compared to fathers in more affluent regions.

Traditionally, the focus on mental health during pregnancy and postpartum has predominantly centred around mothers, often leaving fathers overlooked. However, this study illuminates the importance of recognising and addressing the mental well-being of new fathers as they navigate the profound changes that come with becoming a parent.

Postnatal depression affects approximately one in ten new mothers, and this research demonstrates that a similar proportion of men experience depression during their partner's pregnancy and the first year of parenthood. With mental health issues on the rise among adults, it is crucial to promote awareness and resources for both mothers and fathers during this critical period of welcoming a new child into the family.

As the findings gain attention, researchers hope that healthcare providers and society at large will prioritise the mental health of new fathers, ensuring they receive the support and care they need to navigate the challenges and joys of fatherhood. The study's recommendation of mental health check-ups for fathers in their first year of parenthood is a crucial step towards fostering a healthier and more supportive environment for families.