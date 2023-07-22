Nicola Peltz pens heartfelt note on ‘soul sister’ Selena Gomez’s 31st birthday

Nicola Peltz and Selena Gomez became friends after meeting at the Academy Gala

In celebration of Selena Gomez's 31st birthday, Nicola Peltz Beckham, who fondly calls Gomez her "soul sister," shared a beautiful photo on Instagram on Saturday. The photo features Brooklyn Beckham, Peltz Beckham's husband, and Gomez lying on either side of her.

“Happy birthday to my soul sister @selenagomez,” Peltz Beckham captioned her post. “I love you more than you know.”

“I am so blessed to have you by my side in this life thank you for being such a beautiful light in this world,” she continued. “I hope your day is so perfect and all your wishes come true.”

Gomez also shared a version of the picture along with other snapshots of Gomez, Peltz Beckham, and Brooklyn Beckham enjoying drinks together and getting ready in a glam room for New Year's Eve.

"Fine calls us a throuple," the Rare Beauty founder captioned the photos at the time, dubbing herself a "forever plus one" in a hashtag.

"Facts," Peltz commented, followed with heart and laugh emojis.

Back in May, Peltz Beckham shared that she thinks the reason behind their deep friendship is that they speak the same love-language.

"I think we speak the same love language,” she said. “We never really go out in L.A. We're always working or with the dogs. The best moments are just like when you don't have to do anything. You can just be with the people you love, and it makes me so happy, but I'm also such a homebody."