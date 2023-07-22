Dua Lipa speaks only 16 words throughout 'Barbie' in 30-second appearance

File Footage

Dua Lipa has 30-second screen time in the new blockbuster film Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as leads.

The Levitating singer, who appears as Mermaid Barbie in Greta Gerwig directorial, can be seen on screen for 30 seconds out of the 114-minute film.

As per report published by The Sun, the singer-turned-actor has dialogues consisting of total of 16 words even though she penned a song for the soundtrack of the movie.

Lipa has five appearances throughout the film including one in which she offers John Cena's merman character a beer.

Speaking about her acting debut in Barbie directorial, she said on her Dua Lipa: At Your Service podcast last year, “For me it's like baby steps”

“That's also just the best way to discover yourself as well,” she added. “Rather than throwing yourself in the deep end with something that maybe you can't completely tackle head on.”

“I think my biggest fear would be taking on a really big role and being, like, '(expletive)! - now I have to be an actor and feel these emotions and feelings on camera,' when I haven't brought myself up to that point yet,” she said.

Barbie is already making waves after it was released in theaters on July 21, 2023 with mostly possible reviews for Gerwig from top notch media publications.

Manohla Dargis, chief film critic for The New York Times, praised the film, writing, “the Mattel brand looms large here, but Gerwig, whose directorial command is so fluent she seems born to filmmaking, is announcing that she’s in control.”

The Little Women director's “take on the ultra-popular toy line (is) so darn smart,” penned Variety’s chief film critic Peter Debruge.