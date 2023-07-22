Emerging Asia Cup final: Arch-rivals Pakistan, India to clash tomorrow

India A batter in action against Pakistan A during a match of ACC Men's Emerging Asia Cup. —ACC

Pakistan A will be facing India A in the final of the Emerging Asia Cup on Sunday (July 23) in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

The fate of which two teams would play the final game was decided after the Men in Blue defeated Bangladesh's A team by 51 runs in the second semi-final of the regional cricket tournament among its emerging players on Friday.

All of Bangladesh's emerging cricketers in the semi-final were sent to the pavillion for 160 runs in 34.2 overs while chasing a target of 212 runs.

Pakistan, on the other hand, defeated Sri Lanka by 60 runs in the other semi to make it to the tournament's finals. While chasing a target of 323 runs, the home side were bowled out for 262 in 45.4 overs.

Pakistani Pacer Arshad Iqbal was the pick of the bowlers after claiming figures of 5-37. Mubasir Khan and Sufiyan Muqeem clinched two wickets each for the winning side.

Meanwhile, during the match against Bangladesh A, India's Nishant Sindhu claimed five wickets for 20 runs in eight overs and was the pick of the bowlers for the winning side.



Opener Tanzid Hasan was the top scorer for Bangladesh with 51 runs.

Earlier, India A batters lost control against Bangladesh A as they were bowled out for 211 in the second semi-final of the Emerging Asia Cup in Colombo on Friday.

After being sent into bat first, India A lost their opener Sai Sudharsan, who scored a century against Pakistan A in the previous match, early. Sudharsan scored 21 runs before falling to Tanzim Hasan Sakib in the 8th over.

Abhishek Sharma (34) also departed before skipper Yash Dhull came in and rescued the Men in Blue. He kept his nerves calm and scored well-fought 66 runs including six boundaries.

Manav Suthar scored handy 21 runs in the hand to help India past 200-run mark.

Mahedi Hasan, Tanzim, and Rakibul Hasan bagged two wickets each for the Bangladesh A team.

Right-arm fast bowler Arshad Iqbal bagged his maiden List A fifer to help Pakistan A bowl out opponents for 262 runs in reply to 323-run target.