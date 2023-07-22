Japan mulls 'Oppenheimer' release as film bows globally

Oppenheimer is yet to release in Japan

Oppenheimer and Japan have a not-so-friendly history. So, when a movie based on him is set to release globally, the country has, at best, remained unclear.

According to several reports, Christopher Nolan's film was not officially banned, meaning the possibility of the release is still on the cards.

But the country has not yet released the details of the rolling out of the movie either.

In June, Variety quoted a Universal spokesperson that "plans have not been finalized in all markets."

On 6 August 1945. the United States dropped a nuclear bomb on Hiroshima, followed by another on Nagasaki three days later.

The double-whammy attack was launched in the hope of forcing the Japanese forces to surrender, which in the process, killed roughly over 200,000.

Historically, the American scientist's motives for the Japanese cities bombings were open to lively debate.

The 67-year-old was part of the scientific committee that gave the nod to the War Department to use the atomic bomb against Japan as early as possible.

But, a caveat was presented by the bomb-maker scientists, who argued that the bomb should be targeted at military targets only or instead tested publicly to scare the Japanese into surrender, according to NatGeo.

After the Hiroshima bombing at Los Alamos, the New York native was seen to have said that he regretted the bomb couldn't be used against Germany.

However, the scientists were shocked by the horrors of the nuclear blast and the destruction it descended upon the civilians, leading Oppenheimer to lobby against the US efforts to develop an even stronger bomb, the Hydrogen one.