Kate Middleton’s latest ‘very clear message’ to Meghan Markle laid bare

Kate Middleton’s latest warning to Meghan Markle laid bare

Kate Middleton has seemingly sent a ‘very clear message’ to Meghan Markle amid claims the Duchess of Sussex was planning to write her own tell-all book after Prince Harry’s memoir Spare.



An insider told Closer, per Entertainment Daily, the future queen is “fiercely protective when it comes to defending the family.”

The publication, citing the source, further reported Meghan Markle needs to be ‘extremely careful’ with these power games.

“Kate won’t hesitate to keep sticking up for the royals as well as herself. The bottom line here is that Kate’s not afraid to take the gloves off and play dirty if she has to.”

The insider added the Princess of Wales has shown an incredible amount of ‘tolerance’ and bitten her lip but even she can only be pushed so far.

This latest revelation is being seen as a 'very clear message' to Meghan to 'back off' and watch what she says about Kate moving forward.

Kate Middleton’s ‘clear message’ to Meghan Markle claims come days after a report the Princess of Wales has made a secret contact with Prince Harry, and left the Duchess ‘furious’ amid their separation rumours.