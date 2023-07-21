Meghan Markle is ‘struggling to find her footing’ in Hollywood amid divorce rumors

Royal experts believe Meghan Markle is having a very hard time finding her footing in Hollywood, with all the divorce rumors and lack of projects.



PR expert Kieran Elsby recently dished over Meghan’s decision to change agents and also posed some hard questions in the process.

He started the conversation off by branding this decision “a major coup for the agency” during his chat with The Mirror.



“It is good business to have her on their roster. It is also good for Meghan having a prestige agency,” he was also quoted telling the outlet.

“However, it's been three months since the news broke and we've heard nothing since.”

“This is a longer period of time than is typically expected for a new client to secure deals, which suggests that Meghan may be struggling to find her footing in Hollywood.”

During the course of the chat, the expert also went as far as to note how there is a second plausible reason for Meghan’s lack of progress in the project front and said “It's possible that Meghan is still in the early stages of developing her projects and doesn't want to announce anything until she's sure they're ready.”

“It's also possible that she's been rejected from potential partnership deals, which could be demoralizing and make her reluctant to share her plans with the public.”

He also went on to suggest that the chances that Meghan might “simply taking her time to figure out what she wants to do next” at the moment.

This hypothesis has been presented in response to earlier claims by the Duchess herself, who said, “She's also said in the past that she's done with acting, and she seems to be more interested in producing and creating content."

So “I think it's more likely that we'll see her launch a new lifestyle brand or start a foundation. That way she is in control and basically need sponsors, which should be easier to find.”

The expert also went on to add, “I think her charity work will continue as she has a strong passion for it, and also it is essential that most Hollywood stars have a charity to work and support.”

However, the expert also noted, “Of course, with Meghan anything is possible, she is ambitious, so she could surprise us all with her next move.”