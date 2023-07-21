Cristiano Ronaldo becomes highest paid celebrity overtakes, Kylie Jenner on Instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo has achieved another milestone after earning a huge £1.87 million per sponsored Instagram post.

The footballer, 38, topped the list of highest-paid celebrities as of now and impressively rakes in a staggering £1.87 million per sponsored post, compared with Kylie Jenner 25, who earns £1.47 million for each post.

Cristiano often promotes the likes of sports website LiveScore, wellness brand Therabody and cryptocurrency exchange Binance on his Instagram account.

He boasts a staggering 597 million followers on the social media platform, while Kylie follows closely behind him with 397 million followers.

Cristiano has seen huge growth on Instagram in recent years, as he ranked in third place on the 2019 Instagram Rich List earning around £755,000 per sponsored post.

Kylie has a whole host of brands including Kylie Cosmetics and Kylie Swim while she also works with brands including luxury French fashion brand Jean Paul Gaultier.

Coming in third place on the most recent 2022 Rich List is footballer Lionel Messi with £1.38 million per sponsored post.

Selena Gomez then follows closely behind earning £1.35 million for each post, while Dwayne Johnson is in fifth place with £1.33 million.

Kim Kardashian also made to the top ten as she earns £1.31 million per sponsored post, while her sisters Khloe Kardashian and Kendall Jenner ranked in ninth and tenth place.

Meanwhile, Ariana Grande came in seventh on the list, very closely behind Kim with £1.3 million per post, while Beyonce rakes in £1.08 million for each post.

Cristiano topping the list is his latest huge milestone after he was named the world's highest-paid athlete by Forbes at the beginning of May, with his annual earnings this year said to top £109 million.