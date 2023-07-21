Stabbing in Seoul subway kills 1, injures 3; suspect arrested

Policemen form a cordon around the site of a deadly crowd crush in the Itaewon neighborhood in Seoul, South Korea. — AFP/File

Authorities said Friday at least one person was killed and three others were injured when a person went on to stab people near the Sillim subway station in Seoul before the police arrested the suspect and launched an investigation.

Officials quickly responded to the scene and the person was identified to be a male in his 30s. The motive behind the attack remains unknown but police have initiated an investigation.

According to reports from the Yonhap, the stabbing occurred close to Exit 4 of the subway station at approximately 2:07pm.

Footage surfaced on local television, YTN, showed emergency responders in orange vests rushing to aid the victims, carrying stretchers to evacuate them from the chaotic scene.

The police promptly cordoned off the area using yellow tape as they began their investigation.

Witnesses recounted the terrifying moments as the assailant randomly targeted innocent victims. The suspect allegedly stabbed a man talking on his phone multiple times before fleeing and attacking more people.

All the victims were reported to be male, according to the Chosun Ilbo newspaper.

South Korea has a low murder rate of only 1.3 per 100,000 people in 2021, as per official statistics.

The nation maintains strict gun control laws, making gun-related crimes rare. However, in recent years, there have been a few notable incidents involving stabbing attacks, further highlighting the need for effective law enforcement.

The tragic event quickly spread on Korean-language social media platforms, with users expressing shock and concern over the violence that struck the otherwise peaceful area near the subway station.

As the investigation unfolds, the nation mourns the loss of life and hopes for the swift recovery of the injured.

The incident serves as a somber reminder of the importance of continued efforts to maintain public safety and prevent such devastating acts of violence in the future.