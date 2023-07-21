Prince George to follow THIS centuries-old royal tradition

Prince George will not break the centuries-old royal tradition and join armed forces regardless of the risks it poses, a royal expert believes about Kate Middleton and Prince William’s son, who is second in line to British throne.



King Charles grandson made headlines recently after the Mail on Sunday reported that the future king could break royal tradition and likely won’t join the armed forces before becoming king.

Now, Daily Express quoting Richard Palmer as saying reported he believes the young Prince will, more likely than not, join the armed forces.

Palmer said: “On the one hand, you could say it’s not 100 percent certain that he will join the armed forces but if I was putting money on it I would say that Prince George will join the armed forces.”

The royal expert went on to say George probably won’t be able to serve in a war zone because this is what happened with Prince William.

George’s grandfather King Charles and heir to throne Prince William also served in the military. Even Queen Elizabeth spent some time in military.