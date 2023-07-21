Alessandra Ambrosio stuns fans with her fabulous snaps

Alessandra Ambrosio stunned onlookers with her gorgeous snaps from her vacation to Ibiza.

The model looked incredible in snaps shared to social media from her recent getaway, as she wowed in a bikini body on her Instagram page on Thursday.

The star posted the sizzling snaps and captured multiple selfies in a green bikini top and matching bottoms during her vacation to Ibiza.

The 42-year-old supermodel flaunted her flat midriff and her ample cleavage in the striking number.

The former Victoria's Secret model added a bright orange towel wrapped around her brunette tresses.

The mother of two donned a statement necklace that featured an eye pendant.

Alessandra rocked vintage-inspired sunglasses to round out her look.

The beauty simply captioned it with three emojis - a green heart, stars and a mermaid.

Alessandra shares two children - Noah and also daughter Anja, 14, with ex-partner Jamie Mazur.