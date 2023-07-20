Stacey Dooley says no to marriage with Kevin Clifton after their child's birth

Stacey Dooley has made it clear that she won't be getting married to her dancing partner, Kevin Clifton, after the birth of their child.

The couple first got together on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing and welcomed their first child into the world in January 2023.



Their daughter, Minnie, was born in January and is now six months old. Stacey shared the news of her birth online; she wrote, "Our daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I am COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you, Minnie, Love you, Kev x."



The 36-year-old documentary maker has since revealed her plans and that she had no intention or desire to marry the father of her child, who had been married and divorced thrice in his lifetime, reports Metro.



In an interview with The Sun, Stacey said, "Marriage has never been massively important to me."

She added that it's well known that Kev has married a couple of times previously. So she had to bear that in mind as well.

She continued that her motherhood would have been impossible without Kev, adding marriage is not something that she had dreamt about.

She told the publication, "It's weird. I've always loved him, but it's a different love I have for Kev now."

Expressing her distaste for marriage, the filmmaker said many marriages end in divorce, so she doesn't subscribe to the idea that marriage offers stability in a relationship.