Lewis Capaldi chats with surprised fans and takes selfies during outing

Lewis Capaldi had to cancel his tour because he had difficulty with his Tourette's condition.
But on Thursday, he was seen going out to buy some records. While out, he took selfies with fans surprised to see him.
The 26-year-old singer looked happy and wore simple clothes - dark jeans with a white T-shirt and a dark jumper.
He had his headphones on and listened to music while out.
The singer was seen searching for something in the Rough Trade vinyl store in Notting Hill.
He left the store with two bags indicating that the singer had bought a whole stack of records. Before leaving the store, he was spotted taking a vinyl copy of his friend Harry Styles' album, Fine Line, reports Dailymail.
Lewis also chatted with fans inside the store before posing for selfies with them.
Lewis cancelled all his upcoming tour dates earlier but suddenly returned to the stage when he crashed The Vamps Kew the Music show last week.
Lewis earlier surprised fans during the Wimbledon championship, where he appeared to be sitting next to Emma Watson and chatting with her.
Last month, he cancelled all his tour dates after struggling to finish the headline set at Glastonbury.
Lewis is on a break to focus on his mental and physical health as he struggles with Tourette's symptoms.
