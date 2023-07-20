Tamzin Outhwaite deletes tweet about Tom Ellis's infidelities and offers apology

Tamzin Outhwaite deletes the tweet about Tom Ellis's infidelities and offers an apology

Tamzin Outwaite, the former wife of Lucifer star Tom Ellis, slammed the actor at the 10th anniversary of their separation in a tweet that was deleted later. The actress lamented about hearing the claims of his ex-husband's cheating even after a decade of the split.

The actress Tamzin Outwaite and actor Tom Ellis married in 2006 and stayed together for seven years. They welcomed two daughters, Florence and Marnie, before splitting in 2013.

It was reported that the couple decided to split after Lucifer star Tom Ellis confessed to having an affair with a fellow Australian actress while working together on the US TV show Once Upon a Time in 2013.

The former EastEnders stars expressed fury on Twitter about "uncovering more infidelities and lies that Ellis committed."

She wrote, "Ten years since the father of my kids walked out on us for the final time. I still meet new people on jobs who reveal more infidelities and lies that he committed."

According to Mirror, Tamzin revealed that she is content with her life and that her heart and soul are at peace.

The actress added, "I could not be happier right now."

Her friends and fans immediately came to her support in the comments section. Denis Van Outen wrote "Love you."

She later unexpectedly deleted the tweet and apologised for triggering her follower's heartache.

Tamzin's apology tweet

She apologised and said, "Thank you for your messages re my now-deleted tweet." She said she was marking the 10th anniversary of ending her marriage with pride, a feeling of triumph and genuine gratitude.

Tamzin has found love again with director Tom Child who she hails as the best step-dad to her kids.