Fans blast ICC as Babar Azam not included in World Cup promo

Cricket fans have bashed the International Cricket Council (ICC) for not including Babar Azam — who is currently the number one ODI batter — in the World Cup promo video.
The promo featured Indian star Shahrukh Khan in the lead role and others including Jemimah Rodrigues, defending captain Eoin Morgan, Jonty Rhodes and Shubman Gill.
However, cricket lovers raised questions as Babar Azam was not part of the video despite being the number one ODI player.
A lot of people termed the ICC world cup promo as the "Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) promo" or "India national cricket team's (ICT) promo".
Many others also pointed out the exclusion of the Pakistani flag in the video.
Let's take a look at what everyone is saying:
Ten teams will fight for the elusive title across 10 venues from October 5 to November 19, with the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad hosting the tournament opener and the final.
Here is Pakistan's schedule for the ICC World Cup 2023:
October 6 — vs Qualifier 1 in Hyderabad
October 12 — vs Qualifier 2 in Hyderabad
October 15 — vs India in Ahmedabad
October 20 — vs Australia in Bengaluru
October 23 — vs Afghanistan in Chennai
October 27 — vs South Africa in Chennai
October 31 — vs Bangladesh in Kolkata
November 4 — vs New Zealand Bengaluru
November 12 — vs England in Kolkata
