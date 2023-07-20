Travis Scott collaborates with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny for upcoming track "KPOP"

Travis Scott has pleasantly surprised his fans by announcing a new collaboration with The Weeknd and Bad Bunny in the music scene. The three talented singers are coming together for an upcoming track titled "KPOP," a revelation that has left their followers excited. The news of this unexpected collaboration was recently teased on their social media platforms.

On Wednesday, July 19, Scott took to his Instagram to reveal the news with two intriguing images. The cover art featured a simple yet eye-catching design, displaying a red lollipop on the first slide, and graffiti art with the song's title on the second slide. In the caption, Scott wrote, "Flame Abe Benito Out Tomorrow Night," sharing the post as a collaboration with the other two artists using Instagram's collaborative feature.

According to the information on Scott's website, the track titled "KPOP" is set to be released on July 20, accompanied by three lollipop emojis in the teaser. While fans were taken by surprise to see The Weeknd, also known as Abel Tesfaye, as part of the song, rumors of a possible collaboration between Scott and Bad Bunny had been circulating for several weeks prior.



The news of this musical partnership follows Bad Bunny's confirmation that he had been working on music with Scott. The latter also confirmed the collaboration in an interview with Rolling Stone. Bad Bunny stated, "We worked on that a while back — and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute. I don't know if maybe I'll release a song [this year] if I like it enough, but I don't think so. I said this year was for resting, "during the interview.

Meanwhile, Travis Scott is gearing up to release his highly anticipated fourth studio album, "Utopia," on July 28. This marks his first album release in five years since "Astroworld," which came out in August 2018.