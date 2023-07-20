Kate Middleton will make special gesture for Prince George’s 10th birthday

Kate Middleton has big plans for her boy, Prince George, who will be turning 10 on Saturday, July 22nd.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl dished some inside details about the royals’ upcoming party in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

As a sweet gesture, Nicholl revealed that the Princess of Wales will be baking a cake for her son like she has done “always.”

“I’m told that this birthday party will be family, of course, close friends, friends from his old school, [and] friends from George’s new school,” the expert told ET of the guestlist, adding that it will not be “showy in any way.”

Prince William and Kate Middleton will be organising a tea party for the celebration and the potential theme for the party would be something along the lines of ‘football.’

Prince George is seemingly fond of sports as he has been spotted watching football and cricket matches with his father.

According to Nicholl, the Prince and Princess of Wales are known to celebrate ‘big birthdays’ but they keep it ‘below the radar.’

She added that a ‘lavish party with a huge expense’ is not a style that William and Kate prefer, but their son seems to be getting accustomed with the attention.

“He seems to enjoy being in the public spotlight far more than he used to,” Nicholl opined. “I think he’s definitely finding his feet and coming into his own.”

She continued, “This is a big birthday for him, it’s an important birthday, and he strikes me as someone who is very comfortable in his own skin, and very grateful for the support of Charlotte, particularly.”

Prince George has two siblings, sister, Princess Charlotte, 8, and brother Prince Louis, 5.

Furthermore, the party is expected to be held at the Windsor Castle or their Norfolk home. “There’s more space there and of course it’s where they’re completely protected. So, whatever does happen will stay very firmly behind closed doors.”