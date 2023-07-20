Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and others resume work as SAG-AFTRA grant waivers

Mark Wahlberg and Rebel Wilson have also resumed filming

Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway and others have continued their work as SAG-AFTRA has grated waivers to some productions.

A few days back, many movies and TV shows were halted as the actor and writer called out a strike against the federation for not signing contracts with major Hollywood studios and streamers. But a few of the project have now been granted waivers to continue shooting.

An 'Interim Agreement' has been signed which has granted strike exemption to 45 independent productions to continue shooting without the violation of the terms of SAG-AFTRA strike.

Hathaway's upcoming musical drama Mother Mary and McConaughey's The Rivals of Amziah King have been granted waivers for instance.

Other shows that will be resuming their work includes Paul Rudd's comedy film Death of a Unicorn, Flight Risk starring Mark Wahlberg, The Killer's Game featuring Ben Kingsley, Scott Adkins and Sofia Boutella, Dakota Fanning's The Watchers, musical biopic The Yellow Tie starring Sean Bean and John Malkovich and many more.

SAG-AFTRA strike was initiated as the federation failed to reach an agreement with Hollywood stars to sign contracts with significant production houses and OTT platforms., reports Entertainment Weekly.