Renee Zellweger, Ant Anstead reportedly engaged: 'They’re madly in love'

Renee Zellweger and Ant Anstead will soon tie the knot after secret engagement, revealed an insider.

The Jerry Maguire star and the TV presenter have no plans to announce their engagement, a source told The Sun, adding they are planning their wedding.

A source close to the couple, who are dating since 2021, said they are “madly in love” and cannot wait to get married just few months after moving in together.



“Renee and Ant are keeping their plans incredibly private, they’re not planning a big public announcement,” the source told the publication.

“She has been telling her inner circle about organizing their nuptials, everything will be very low-key,” the insider added.

“Her relationship with Ant is super strong and they’re madly in love, and they can’t wait to get hitched.”

However, a report published by People Magazine claimed that rumours of the couple’s wedding hold no truth as they are not engaged yet.

The Hollywood star and the presenter, who is a father to two kids from his previous relationship, first came across each other on his show Celebrity IOU: Joyride back in 2021.

In April, it was revealed that the duo has moved in together after they "found a house that they both love,” adding, “They are very happy and in love."