Sarah Ferguson gushes over her 'magical daughter, wonderful son-in-law'

Prince Andrew's ex-wife Sarah Ferguson has shared a very special anniversary tribute to their magical daughter Princess Beatrice and son-in-law Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Monday.



The Duchess of York , 63, has marked Princess Beatrice's third wedding anniversary to Edoardo with a gushing tribute to the couple.



Taking to her Instagram, she shared an adorable picture from Beatrice's wedding day, showing the Princess Eugenie's sister affectionately holding hands with her husband.

Fergusion also made a reference to her granddaughter Sienna and her step grandson, Wolfie, as she wrote in caption: "Happy anniversary to my magical daughter and wonderful son-in-law. You are the most amazing parents to my beautiful grandchildren."

Beatrice, 34, appears to be every inch the beautiful bride next to her man Edoardo, 39, in the photo.



The Princess looked gorgeous in her vintage wedding dress crafted by Norman Hartnell, on loan from her late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Beatrice's hubby Edoardo looked equally elegant in a smart three-piece suit adorned with a simple white floral boutonniere. In the picture, the groom is seen clasping his wife's hands with a huge grin stretched across his face.

Her husband also penned a gushing message about the world's most beautiful wife to celebrate the special occasion. The property developer also posted two never-before-seen pictures from their intimate Windsor wedding.

Princess Beatrice is a member of the royal family. She is the elder daughter of Prince Andrew, Duke of York, and Sarah, Duchess of York. She is a niece of King Charles III and a granddaughter of Queen Elizabeth II.

