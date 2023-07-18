'Crazy' Miranda Lambert once tried to 'punch' a store owner

Miranda Lambert's alleged incident happened in 2013

Miranda Lambert was singing her track Tin Man at the Las Vegas residency.

The country musician spotted a group of women not for not paying attention to her romantic song.

She suddenly halted her performance and shame those concertogoers for busy in taking selfies instead listening to her "damn" country music.

But, the 39-year-old did had her fair share of controversies.



In 2013, she was accused of stealing Melanie Peden's shop, a few steps away from the Longview native's Pink Pistol boutique in Tishomingo, Oklahoma.

"She had a complete meltdown and threatened to 'punch me in the mouth' if I kept talking," Peden tells the National Enquirer.

As she added the Drunk crooner had set eyes on her property when it popped up for sale four years ago, after the shop owner invited the musician to visit the store before its grand opening.

"I was stunned and a little bit scared too, because she was growling and yelling at me like a crazy lady. She's got a real anger problem and needs help. But I stood my ground and asked her to leave my store," she added.

Following the incident, Peden filed a police report against the Academy winner.

But the authorities later cleared her, saying no evidence was found that Lambert threatened to attack the woman.