Princess Diana would have been Prince Harry, William’s guide to dating if she was alive?

Princess Diana would have been Prince Harry, Prince William’s guide to dating if she was alive?

A royal expert has claimed that Princess Diana would have been her sons Prince Harry and Prince William’s guide to dating if she was alive.



Royal expert and commentator Kinsley Schofield also claimed that Diana would have preferred Duke of Sussex’s former girlfriend Chelsy Davy rather than Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle to marry.

Kinsley Schofield made these claims in an interview earlier this year and it has resurfaced online amid rift rumours between Meghan Markle and Harry.

She said, “I don’t think Meghan Markle would be around if Diana were still here. They might have butted heads. I think they might have clashed.”

“I think Harry would have married one of those beautiful, young women he was dating earlier in his life, like Chelsy Davy.”

Prince Harry and his former girlfriend Davy dated on-again, off-again from 2004 to 2011.

