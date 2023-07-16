Kevin Costner's divorce turns contentious, battle over household items erupts with Christine

Kevin Costner's estranged wife, Christine, was captured with a smile on her face as she exited a court hearing related to their ongoing divorce case, following a favorable ruling.

The tides have turned swiftly in this legal battle. Last Friday, the renowned actor from the television series Yellowstone emerged victorious when Judge Thomas Anderle of the California Superior Court granted Kevin's motion to prevent Christine from taking specific items from their opulent residence in Carpinteria, California.

As per People, the signed order stated, "Christine shall be permitted to remove her toiletries, clothing, handbags and jewelry." However, Kevin's wife of 19 years is prohibited from taking "any other items of property including, but not limited to, furniture, furnishings, appliances, and artwork."

On Thursday, Kevin legally requested that Christine be forbidden from taking any of his possessions. His legal team contended that their premarital agreement did not involve any communal property and that the items mentioned on Christine's list were not rightfully hers. Additionally, they raised concerns about the vagueness of the list.

In response, Christine's legal representatives argued that the list contained photographic evidence of the items in question. They highlighted that Kevin's objection to the mention of "some pots and pans" was unsubstantiated, despite his substantial income of $24 million the previous year.

According to The Blast, Christine argued, "There is no mystery as to what I plan to remove. Kevin will not be harmed by my removal of any of the items I have listed, and certainly not personal items such as my Peloton bike and family heirlooms."