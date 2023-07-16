Barbie movie 12A rating sparks parental dilemma, to watch or not to watch?

The Barbie movie, despite its target audience of young children, has received a 12A rating, causing frustration among parents who now face a dilemma. They must decide whether to deny their children the opportunity to watch a blockbuster film centered around their favorite toy or expose them to adult themes they may not be prepared for.

The high-budget comedy, featuring Margot Robbie, received this classification due to its inclusion of "moderate innuendo, brief sexual harassment, and implied strong language." The film even includes a bleeped-out expletive.

In one scene, there is a reference to masturbation, while another depicts a group of men harassing Barbie, culminating in one man slapping her on the buttocks. Barbie responds by punching him in the face, resulting in her arrest. Both Barbie and Ken, played by Ryan Gosling, are shown having their police mugshots taken.

Additionally, the British Board of Film Classification (BBFC) flagged a scene where a child melts a doll's hair with a lighter as "dangerous behavior." The BBFC also highlighted the use of words such as "crap," "hell," and "damn" in the film.

This content has sparked criticism from parents, considering that certain Barbie doll models are marketed to children as young as three.

Clare Jones, a concerned parent from Kent, expressed her disappointment, stating, "You would think filmmakers would aim it at the younger generation. I'm questioning whether to take my daughter and she's a big fan. We even had a Barbie party last year. But now parents need to think do we take them, do we not? It's as though filmmakers have forgotten what Barbie is... as if they are trying to take their childhood away, trying to make children grow up before they have to. A lot of it will probably go over children's heads, but that's beside the point. It shouldn't have to go over their heads."

Similar concerns have been voiced on the Mumsnet online forum. One user wrote, "I really want to see it. My child is nine and plays with Barbies. But I don't know whether to take her or not. I don't think she's ever watched a 12A before."

Another user added, "My seven-year-old is desperate to watch this but I'm reluctant as it's a 12A. Stupid to make a film about a children's toy which a lot of children won't be allowed to see it."