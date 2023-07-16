Prince Harry is ‘floundering’ even against an injured adversary: report

Royal experts have just bashed Prince Harry for not being able to win against big brother Prince William even though he’s been branded a villain and bully.



Royal commentator and expert Daniela Elser issued these claims and revelations about the Duke of Sussex.

She weighed on everything in a piece for News.com.au where she pointed out how iffy Prince Harry’s current situation is.

Ms Elser even went as far as to reference how, “Even though Harry cast William as something of a bully who also physically attacked him (RIP that now infamous dog bowl) and leaked to the press to burnish his own image, the Prince of Wales is still only just behind him.”

During the course of her piece she also added, “We can now definitively say that Netflix and Spare did not dramatically sway public opinions or turn tides.”

According to Ms Elser, Prince Harry’s popularit appears more so like a swinging pendulum that always stops in the middle because “wherever most people sat on the Harry Scale™ before the TV and book launches is essentially where they remain afterwards.”

At the end of the day, “Hearts and minds were not changed en masse, but only became more entrenched” she believes.