‘Call The Midwife’ actress Helen George separates from partner after 7 years

Helen Geroge and Jack Ashton have now made the decision to put the focus on their children Lark and Wren

Call The Midwife star Helen George has separated from her partner Jack Ashton, who she met on the show, after seven years. The duo decided to go on their own ways “some months ago” after they had “drifted apart.”

The former couple have now made the decision to put the focus on their two children, two-year-old Lark and six-year-old Wren.

Helen herself confirmed the news of their separation to The Sun. “Some months ago, we separated. Our two beautiful girls remain the focus and I respectfully ask for privacy for this next chapter.”

Meanwhile, a source explained: “Helen and Jack's decision to end their relationship has been amicable, and no one else is involved, they have just grown apart as a couple. They are both incredibly committed to working together to be the best parents they can for their two daughters.”

Helen portrayed the character of Trixie Franklin on the series Call The Midwife back in 2012 where she met Jack who joined two years later as Tom Hereward. Their romance mirrored that of their characters in the show, where Tom proposed to Trixie before she can end their relationship.