Angelina Jolie nails airport style in black trench coat

Angelina Jolie aced the airport look as always when she was spotted at JFK airport in New York City

In the pictures shared on DailyMail Jolie could be seen arriving with kids Pax, 19, and Zahara, 18, on Friday.

The Maleficent actress, 48 ensured all eyes were on her as she looked stunning in a black trench coat over white pants.

The Mr and Mrs Smith pulled a grey carry-on suitcase as her kids trailed her through the busy terminal.

Zahara wore black pants with a grey top and grey jacket while Pax chose black pants and a white t-shirt for their trip.

The airport sighting comes days after it was revealed that Jolie had leased 57 Great Jones Street in New York City.

Andy Warhol once owned the building and was the last place Jean-Michel Basquiat lived and worked, from 1983 until his death in 1988.



