Kate Middleton 'competing herself' at Wimbledon with 'every shot in her mind'

Kate Middleton has impressed Royal fans with her recent appearance at Wimbledon.
The Princess of Wales, who attended the Women's Final this week in a teal outfit, generated various comments on her gestures throughout the game'
Body language expert Judi James exclusively told Express.co.uk: "There’s something about Kate’s facial expressions and body language that suggests not just fan-based excitement about attending the women’s finals.
"But instead, a sneaking suggestion that she wishes she had been out there on the court herself competing, too."
She claimed: "Her 1950s-inspired outfit looks demure but the way she clutches the chain of her bag tightly shows a strong sense of anticipation.
"As she bends her arm at the elbow we get a glimpse of a very toned-looking upper arm muscle that is flexed in a way to suggest she will be playing every shot in her mind as the match progresses.
"This ‘activity empathy’ shows a strong trait of tuning into the sporting experience rather than just attending as a viewer.
"That would also account for Kate’s very animated facial expressions as she watches the play."
