Four dead in Georgia mass shooting, authorities seek shooter. Fox News

A small Georgia city was struck by tragedy as a mass shooting unfolded, leaving four people dead on Saturday.

The incident occurred in Hampton, a community located south of Atlanta. Police have launched a manhunt to apprehend the shooter, identified as 40-year-old Andre Longmore from Hampton. The victims' identities have not been released at this time.

The shooting spree began around 10:45am on Saturday in Hampton's Dogwood Lakes subdivision. Authorities have identified at least four separate crime scenes in close proximity to each other. The motive behind the attack remains unknown, and law enforcement officials are actively investigating the case.

Throughout the day, police conducted an extensive search in and around Hampton, with the intention of capturing the armed and dangerous suspect. They also issued an alert for a Black GMC Acadia SUV, which they believe Longmore may be driving. However, the suspect remains at large despite their efforts.

The Henry County Sheriff's Office has announced a $10,000 reward for any information that leads to Longmore's arrest and prosecution. Officials are urging anyone with information about the suspect's whereabouts to come forward and assist in the ongoing investigation.

This tragic incident in Hampton is the 31st mass killing recorded in 2023, claiming the lives of at least 153 individuals. The shooting spree has once again raised concerns about the escalating gun violence in the United States.

Law enforcement agencies, including the Georgia Bureau of Investigation and various Metro Atlanta police and public safety agencies, are actively collaborating in the search for the suspect. Sheriff Reginald Scandrett emphasised the commitment to locating Longmore, vowing to pursue him relentlessly until he is apprehended.

As the investigation continues, the focus remains on bringing justice to the victims and their families. Authorities are working diligently to notify the families of the deceased individuals and provide them with support during this difficult time.

The Hampton community, along with the entire Atlanta area, is deeply saddened by this tragic event.

Efforts to address and prevent gun violence remain ongoing, with an urgent need for comprehensive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of communities across the nation.