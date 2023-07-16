SAG-AFTRA strike exposes shockingly low earnings for actors on hit TV shows

Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG AFTRA) has revealed the amount of money they made from mega-hit TV shows amidst the ongoing strike.



SAG-AFTRA has initiated a strike since July 13, 2023, for better monetary benefits, and health allowances, and against the usage of actors' Artificial Intelligence clones in the entertainment industry.

Fellow unions from all around the world have expressed their solidarity with the actors guild. Since the 1960s, this is the first time that a joint strike by actors and writers (Writers Guild of America) has practically brought a halt to a multi-billion TV and movie production business.

Several actors have come forward to refute the myth that they are wealthy individuals seeking greater fortunes, reports Hindustan Times.

Actress Kimiko Glenn, who portrayed inmate Brook Soso in the Orange is the New Black hit series revealed that she only got a pay of $27.30 for acting in 45 episodes of the show.

Matt McGorry, known for his role of prison guard Joh Bennett on the same show lamented that he kept his daytime job the entire time he acted for the show because that paid better than acting.

Lukre Cook set the record straight by saying that most screen actors are unable to afford basic living with their pay scale. He revealed that his earnings for a supporting role in Hulu's Dollface was only $7500.

SAG-AFTRA seems hopeful that their demands will be heard as the strike gains momentum.