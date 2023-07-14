K-pop group IVE’s Wonyoung receives praise from director for working despite injury

Fans of Wonyoung were far from happy, as they called out her agency for not giving the members rest

The director who filmed the music video for I AM from the K-pop group IVE praised Wonyoung for working while being unwell. Son Seung Hee, the director, made an appearance on the show Close Friend, hosted by GOT7’s BamBam on July 12.

While discussing her time with IVE on the show, she revealed that Wonyoung had gotten injured while on set and had to get seven stitches. “I have never said this publicly, but while filming, Jang Wonyoung suffered an injury to her arm, which required seven stitches. I have never been so shocked on set.”

Despite the major injury, the singer came back to the set to resume filming after only two days in the emergency room. “I thought she wouldn’t be able to film anymore, but after spending two days getting stitched up in the emergency room, she filmed her scenes. Even cooler was the fact that she never complained about her injuries. If I was her age, I would have definitely let it be known that I was injured.”

However, fans of the young singer were far from happy, as they called out her agency for not giving the members time to rest.

One fan wrote: “a car accident, multiple bruises seen on the members, a crazy schedule that caused rei’s hiatus, and now a serious injury that wonyoung had to get SEVEN stitches for. you can’t hide behind ive forever.”

Another added: “I AM MV director revealed that Wonyoung's hand was injured, she was sent to the hospital and got 7 stitches. Despite having to go to emergency room, WY still came back filming.

STARSHIP TREAT IVE BETTER.”