Discovery TV star Dakota Fred Hurt dies due to 'brain cancer'

Fred Hurt kick-started his career as a gold prospector in North Dakota

Dicovery TV star Dakota Fred Hurt has passed away after suffering from a brain cancer.

Hurt's health condition deteriorated as he was already fighting a battle with stage four brain cancer for which he got a diagnosis four months ago.

His family paid a tribute to the departed soul in a Facebook post. They saluted him as "a man who touched many lives and was loved and supported by many.”

Hurt, 80 was widely known to star in Gold Rush TV series. Therefore, the official Instagram page of the famous show also shared the saddening news by writing: “The Gold Rush family is deeply saddened to learn of Fred Hurt’s passing.”

“His joy for life and adventure was contagious. We share our heartfelt condolences with his family and all who loved him.”

The Discovery TV star kick-started his career as a gold prospector in North Dakota. His famous reality show, Gold Rush, was an introduction of him to a larger audience. He continued to feature in the four seasons of the TV series, reports Deadline.



Gold Rush: White Water came out in 2018 in which Fred Hurt and his team look out for gold in whitewater pools in the Alaskan waterfalls. The show, later on, got a few more seasons, namely Gold Rush: South America and Gold Rush: The Legend of Porcupine Creek.