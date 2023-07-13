Jessie J and Chanan Colman's stylish day date at Wimbledon, tennis and romance

Jessie J and Chanan Colman had a delightful time at Wimbledon, savoring both the thrilling tennis matches and each other's company.
This outing marked a special occasion for the couple as they recently became parents to their son, Sky Safir Cornish Colman, born in mid-May.
Jessie J caught attention with her stylish ensemble, wearing a matching Barbie-pink button-down shirt and sheer pants. She completed the look with chunky pink sunglasses, star-shaped gold earrings, and matching gold open-toed heels.
On the other hand, Chanan Colman opted for a more subdued outfit, consisting of a white T-shirt layered under a tan vest and matching trousers. He accessorized with a gold necklace, a brown-and-gold leather watch, and white sneakers.
During the matches, the couple displayed visible excitement, with Jessie J particularly engaged in the game. She clenched her teeth and gestured towards the court, while her boyfriend lovingly smiled at her and placed his hand on her back.
Jessie J and Chanan Colman also took the opportunity to pose for photos together in an Evian-sponsored VIP suite at the London event. In the pictures, they showcased their playful side, with Colman holding a giant pink tennis ball as Jessie J pretended to swing her racket at it.
Sharing a solo shot on her Instagram Story, Jessie J humorously commented, "Always count on me to do something awkward and extra af," as she posed with one leg mounted on a giant tennis ball. She also posted a photo with her friend, singer-songwriter Anne-Marie, captioning it, "Essex girls for life."
