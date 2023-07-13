Ambitious Elon Musk aims to unleash new era with his new AI company. Strait Times

Elon Musk has launched a new artificial intelligence (AI) company called xAI, with the aim of "understanding reality."

The company will work closely with Musk's other ventures, such as Tesla and Twitter. The team at xAI includes researchers from top tech firms like Google, OpenAI, and Microsoft.

Speaking in a Twitter space, Musk envisions building a "maximally curious" AI that seeks to understand the true nature of the universe, rather than explicitly programming morality into it. He believes this approach will lead to a safer AI that is pro-humanity. Musk also predicts that superintelligence, AI smarter than humans, will emerge in the next five to six years.

The launch of xAI reflects Musk's concerns about the potential dangers of AI and his desire to build an alternative to OpenAI's ChatGPT. He has previously called for the regulation and pausing of AI development due to its potential for "civilisational destruction." xAI aims to create an AI that is less likely to pose a risk to humanity by focusing on understanding humanity itself.

The team at xAI includes experienced researchers from companies like DeepMind, Google, and Microsoft. The company will be advised by Dan Hendrycks, director of the Center for AI Safety, who has warned about the risks of AI, including the possibility of malicious actors using AI to design bioweapons or intentionally harm humanity.

Musk chose the date of July 12, 2023, to announce xAI, which holds significance in the science fiction novel "The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy." The xAI website said that the company's goal is to understand the true nature of the universe.

The public unveiling of xAI follows Musk's comments about developing an alternative tool to OpenAI's chatbot, which he claimed had a liberal bias. Musk aims to create a "maximum truth-seeking AI" that comprehends the nature of the universe and is less likely to destroy humanity.

xAI is a separate entity from Musk's other company, X Corp, but will collaborate closely with Twitter, Tesla, and other companies. The company is recruiting experienced engineers and researchers in the San Francisco Bay Area.

Musk's concerns about AI's potential dangers and his desire to create an alternative to existing chatbots have driven the establishment of xAI.