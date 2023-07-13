Riley Keough remembers Mom Lisa Marie Presley and Brother Benjamin in Insta tribute

Actress Riley Keough recently remembered her late mother and brother while posting a bittersweet picture of them on her Instagram story.

Riley's mother, Lisa Marie Presley, died earlier this year at the age of 54, and her brother, Benjamin Keough, died by suicide aged 27 on July 12, 2020.

Tuesday marked the third death anniversary of her brother and six months of her mother's passing.

Taking to Instagram stories, Riley posted a black and white picture of her late mother and younger brother.

The picture featured Lisa and Benjamin with Benjamin posing a cheeky expression for the camera while being behind his mother.

Riley captioned the post, "Missing you both (red heart emoji)".

In an interview with People magazine in December, Riley said, "My mother is certainly an inspiration to me" while declaring her as a "very strong and smart woman".

She continued, "I was raised by somebody who did their own thing and didn't really care what other people thought. She was definitely inspirational to me."

Describing the traumatic experience she went through after her brother's death, Riley said, "a year of feeling like I was thrown into the ocean and couldn't swim."

Despite Tuesday being a highly poignant day for Riley, it also brought a couple of happy events for her in the form of the premier of her directional debut film War Pony's trailer.

The actress also got her first-ever Emmy nomination for outstanding actress in a limited series for her role in Daisy Jones & The Six.