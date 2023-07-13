Al-Hilal completes transfer of Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio

Al-Hilal completes the transfer of Milinkovic-Savic from Lazio.—Twitter@433

Riyadh-based football club Al-Hilal has made a significant acquisition by finalising the signing of Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic from Italian Serie A side Lazio. The Saudi Arabian club took to Twitter to announce the arrival of the talented player, emphasising his transition from "Italy's Eagles" to representing "Asia's Leader."

Reports from the Italian media indicate that Al-Hilal has agreed to pay a fee of approximately 40 million euros ($44.51 million) for the 28-year-old Serbian international. Milinkovic-Savic has committed to a three-year contract, with an option for a fourth year, and will join the likes of Senegalese defender Kalidou Koulibaly and Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, who both recently joined the club in June.

Al-Hilal shared a heartwarming video on social media, capturing the emotional reaction of Milinkovic-Savic's father as he viewed photographs of his son. The footage then transitions to the player himself proudly donning Al-Hilal's jersey, where he declares, "I'm Hilal," displaying his enthusiasm for his new club.

Having initially joined Lazio in 2015, Milinkovic-Savic played a crucial role in their triumph during the 2018-19 Italian Cup campaign and secured two Italian Super Cup victories. Al-Hilal, known as the most decorated club in both Saudi Arabia and Asia, holds an impressive record of 18 Saudi league titles and four Asian Champions titles.

While Al-Hilal relinquished their league and Champions League crowns last season, they remain a formidable force in Saudi Arabian football. The addition of Milinkovic-Savic, coupled with the recent appointment of Portuguese coach Jorge Jesus on a one-year deal, underscores the club's ambition to reclaim their previous successes and reestablish their dominance in the upcoming season.