Lizzo dons the hijab! Singer on her way to Perth in new look

Lizzo's fans welcome her to Perth and Melbourne as she continues her The Special Tour

On Wednesday, American rapper and activist Lizzo surprised her fans by wearing a hijab during her flight from Amsterdam to Perth.

The About Damn Time singer shared several photos of herself on Instagram, including one where she appeared to be resting in her seat, wearing a brown patterned scarf and a hijab cap.

Lizzo had minimal make-up on as she relaxed during the flight. The second photo shows the rapper, who is also a body-positivity activist, in a face mask and under-eye patches as she prepared for her shows in Perth, Australia.

The singer's fans were excited to welcome her to Perth, one excited fan even wrote that they’re skipping an exam to see the singer live: “Yessss. I can’t wait to see you in Melbourne. IM LEGIT SKIPPING MY YEAR 11 ENGLISH EXAM FOR YOU lollll. Jeopardizing my whole career but it’s all worth it”

Excited Muslim fans complemented the singer on the look, with one writing: “Sister Lizzo a stunner mashallsh”

Another wrote, “Giving hijabi vibes. I like to see that”

A third fan joked: “Are we going to Islam?”

Australian beauty influencer Matt Hey commented: “ICONICCCCC”

Lizzo is traveling to Australia for her shows as she continues her The Special Tour in support of her fourth studio album Special.