New York, Vermont face extreme flooding as deadly storm ravages northeast US

The New York State Police said Sunday "numerous roadways" in Rockland County, New York, where a flash flood emergency was declared, were "experiencing heavy flooding and washouts." Twitter/New York State Police

In a recent devastating storm, parts of New York and Vermont were hit by heavy rainfall and flash floods, resulting in catastrophic flooding.

The extreme weather conditions have claimed at least one life and left a trail of destruction in their wake. Governor Kathy Hochul of New York and Governor Phil Scott of Vermont have both declared states of emergency to address the dire situation.



The storm, characterised by intense rainfall and slow-moving showers, has caused flash flooding throughout New England. Vermont, in particular, is facing the highest risk, with officials issuing warnings of "catastrophic" flooding on a scale not seen since 2011. The National Weather Service (NWS) has classified the situation as a High Risk level 4/4 for excessive rainfall, emphasising the potential for widespread devastation.

"Vital infrastructure and homes were washed away," expressed a New York state senator, underscoring the severity of the damage caused by the flooding. Homes, businesses, and roads have been significantly impacted, with entire roads being completely destroyed in some areas. Rescue workers from neighboring states have been deployed to assist with relief efforts.

Governor Hochul described the amount of water as extraordinary and stated, "The crisis is not over." She urged residents to remain vigilant and cautioned that further heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were expected. The storm is projected to persist until late Tuesday or early Wednesday, prolonging the threat of flooding.

Vermont Governor Scott compared the flooding to the devastating Tropical Storm Irene, emphasising the severity of the situation. He stressed the need for a comprehensive response, stating, "This is an all-hands-on-deck response. We have not seen rainfall like this since Irene, and in some places, it will surpass even that."

The impacts of climate change have likely contributed to the extreme rainfall and increased the likelihood of such events. The National Weather Service issued flood watches for several states, including New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Connecticut. Additionally, the southwest region of the United States, notably Arizona, is bracing for extreme heatwaves that rival some of the worst in history.

The consequences of this deadly storm continue to unfold, with ongoing rescue efforts, extensive damage assessments, and the immediate need for aid in affected communities. As the situation develops, it is crucial for residents to heed official warnings and prioritise safety in the face of these unprecedented weather events.